Thomas, Theis each score 2 TDs as South Dakota runs past Lamar 35-6

VERMILLION, S.D. — Nate Thomas ran for 164 yards and two touchdowns and Travis Theis carried for 120 yards and two more touchdowns as South Dakota ran past Lamar, 35-6 on Saturday.

Lamar (0-3) took a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a pair of 26-yard field goals by Chris Esqueda and turned the ball over deep in South Dakota territory twice.

Theis capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive by scoring on a 2-yard run with 2:14 left in the half to send the Coyotes (2-1) into intermission with a 7-6 advantage. Theis added a 32-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter and Thomas scored on two short runs in the second half. The pair combined for 35 carries. Aidan Bouman completed 7 of 9 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown to JJ Galbreath, but was picked off once.

Robert Coleman was 13 of 23 for 119 yards for Lamar and threw one of the Cardinals' two interceptions.

