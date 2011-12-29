Toledo tops Air Force in Military Bowl

Air Force's attempt at a 2-point conversion went awry with 52 seconds to play Wednesday, giving Toledo a 42-41 win in the Military Bowl.

Air Force lined up to kick the extra point after Zach Kauth's 33-yard touchdown catch pulled the Falcons within a point. But holder David Baska ran the option instead, and his pitch to kicker Parker Herrington ended up going out of bounds in the end zone.

Bernard Reedy's third touchdown of the game gave Toledo a 42-35 lead with 5:01 remaining. Reedy finished with a career-high 126 yards on four catches.

Toledo, from the Mid-American Conference, finishes the season at 9-4. The Rockets scored 40 or more points in each of their last six games.

Air Force of the Mountain West ends up at 7-6.