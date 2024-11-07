No. 7 Tennessee looking to solve slow starts against Mississippi State

Mississippi State (2-7, 0-5 Southeastern Conference) at No. 7 Tennessee (7-1, 4-1, No. 7 CFP ), Saturday, 7 p.m. EST (ESPN).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tennessee by 23 1/2.

Series record: Tennessee leads 28-16-1.

What’s at stake?

The seventh-ranked Tennessee Volunteers need to solve their first-half offensive woes. They were shut out by Arkansas, Florida and Alabama. Then they scored just three points against Kentucky before halftime. The Mississippi State Bulldogs have just snapped a seven-game skid. Now they want to start a winning streak by taking that winning feeling to the next level with their first this season inside the SEC. They’ve played Georgia and Texas A&M tough only to lose by 10 to each.

Key matchup

Mississippi State can score, averaging 29.1 points a game. The Bulldogs haven't been able to clamp down on defense, giving up 34.6 points a game. How well Mississippi State plays on defense will be key against a Tennessee offense looking to score early and often. Alabama's Jalen Milroe is the only quarterback to start and finish a game against Tennessee's defense this season with QB Michael Van Buren next to try.

Players to watch

Mississippi State: RBs Davon Booth and Johnnie Daniels: Booth and Daniels provide the bulk of the work for a running game that averages 143.3 yards. They will have to be effective to give Van Buren a chance to open up a pass game averaging 255.2 yards a game.

Tennessee: QB Nico Iamaleava: The redshirt freshman took a major step forward in his improvement against Kentucky. He was calm and confident while completing 28 of 38 passes for 292 yards and a TD even with at least two would-be TDs dropped by his receivers. Iamaleava had shown brief lapses of panic in the pocket when he didn’t appear comfortable. He has to continue that growth with a trip to No. 2 Georgia up next.

Facts & figures

Dating to last year’s Citrus Bowl win over Iowa, Tennessee has held nine straight opponents under 20 points. ... The Vols rank in the Top 10 nationally in 12 categories. ... The Vols also have allowed the second-fewest offensive TDs this season, tied with Ohio State at 10. ... Tennessee RB Dylan Sampson has a school-record 19 rushing TDs this season. That leads the SEC and is second nationally in the Football Bowl Subdivision. ... Mississippi State has scored eight TDs of 30-plus yards this season. Tennessee has allowed five plays of 30 yards or longer this season.