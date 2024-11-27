UNLV a big favorite to beat Nevada in its quest to make the Mountain West title game

Nevada (3-9, 0-6 Mountain West) at No. 21 UNLV (9-2, 5-1, No. 22 CFP), Saturday, 8 p.m. EST (CBSSN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: UNLV by 17 1/2.

Series record: Nevada leads 28-21.

What’s at stake?

UNLV will make the Mountain West championship with a victory and play at No. 11 Boise State with a potential shot at the College Football Playoff. The Rebels could lose and still make the conference title game, but it becomes more complicated and their chances to make the playoffs would almost be nil.

Key matchup

UNLV offensive line vs. Nevada defensive front. The Rebels, behind QB Hajj-Malik Williams and RB Jai’Den Thomas, average 245.3 yards rushing per game, which is sixth nationally. They should have their opportunities against a Wolf Pack defense that allows 179.7-yard average.

Players to watch

UNLV: LB Jackson Woodard. He is ninth in the nation in tackles (108) and tackles for loss (15), but does much more than rack up stops. Woodard also has intercepted four passes and defended 12 passes.

Nevada: QB Brendon Lewis. He is one of the Mountain West's top dual-threat quarterbacks, having passed for 14 touchdowns and rushed for eight. Lewis also thrown for 1,998 yards rushed for 745.

UNLV defensive lineman Alexander Whitmore, right, reacts after making a tackle against San Jose State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Facts & figures

A victory will give UNLV 10 wins for just the third time. The Rebels reached double-digit victories in 1974 and 1984. ... This is the 50th meeting. UNLV will try to win for the third consecutive, which would be the first for the program since the Rebels beat Nevada five straight times in 2000-04 under the late John Robinson. ... The winner receives the 545-pound Fremont Cannon, the heaviest trophy for a rivalry game. It's painted the color of the winning team. ... UNLV WR Ricky White leads the nation with four blocked punts, more than any team. ... The Rebels are third nationally with a plus-13 turnover margin. ... Nevada has played in eight one-possession games, tied for first nationally. The Wolf Pack won just two of those games. ... Nevada's last victory over a ranked team occurred in 2019 when they defeated No. 24 San Diego State 17-13. ... Wolf Pack first-year coach Jeff Choate is 4-0 in rivalry games. He had that record as Montana State's coach against Montana.