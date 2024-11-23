SportsCollegeCollege Football

Greene Jr. runs for 3 TDs, Matthews adds 134 yards and a score to lead Towson over Campbell 45-23

By The Associated Press

BUIES CREEK, N.C. — Tyrell Greene Jr. ran for three touchdowns, Devin Matthews added 134 yards on the ground with a score and Towson beat Campbell 45-23 on Saturday.

Greene scored on a 7-yard run with 12:55 remaining, and after Tigers’ Will Middleton intercepted a Mike Chandler II pass, he broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown that stretched the Towson lead to 35-16 about 30 seconds later. Green also had a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter and finished with 41 yards rushing on nine carries.

Matthews carried the ball 15 times and scored on a 54-yard run for Towson (7-5, 5-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Seth Brown completed 10 of 15 passes for 156 yards with a touchdown and Christopher Watkins added a late TD run.

Mark Biggins had a 1-yard touchdown run for Campbell (3-9, 1-7). Chandler was 13-of-27 passing for 135 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Connor Lytton made 3 of 5 field goal attempts for the Camels.

The Tigers secured their second winning season in three seasons and its first seven-win season since 2019.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

