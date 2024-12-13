SportsCollegeCollege Football

Maryland's Edwards says he's entering transfer portal; Boise State's Nelson reportedly entering, too

Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) is sacked during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in College Park, Md. Credit: AP/Stephanie Scarbrough

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced Thursday night he's decided to enter the transfer portal, meaning the Terrapins will likely have a new starter at the position for a second straight season.

Edwards said on social media he's excited for the opportunities ahead. He threw for 2,881 yards in 11 games this season, his first as Maryland's No. 1 quarterback after Taulia Tagovailoa held down the position for four years. The Terrapins went 4-8 this season.

Maryland has signed four-star quarterback Malik Washington, one of the highest-ranked recruits in the country at the position, as part of next year's class.

Elsewhere, ESPN reported Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson intends to enter the portal. Nelson has been a backup this season for the playoff-bound Broncos. Nelson was one of the top recruits nationally in 2023 and went to Southern California before transferring to Boise State.

