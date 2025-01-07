WR Malik Benson announces he's transferring to Oregon, his third school in three years

Wide receiver Malik Benson is leaving Florida State and transferring to Oregon, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Oregon will be Benson's third school in three years after he played two seasons at a Kansas junior college before transferring to Alabama first, then Florida State. Benson is in line to play another season after a federal judge last month issued a preliminary injunction allowing Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia to play one more year after Pavia challenged NCAA eligibility rules for athletes coming from junior colleges.

Benson was a record-setting receiver at Hutchinson Community College and the No. 1 junior college prospect in 2023. He started six of his 14 games at Alabama that year and caught 13 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown. He transferred to Florida State in the offseason and was the team's third-leading receiver with 25 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown.

Oregon is losing leading receiver Tez Johnson, who announced Monday he would declare for the NFL draft. Evan Stewart, the Ducks' third-leading receiver, said Tuesday he would return next season rather than enter the draft.