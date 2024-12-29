Hunter and Sanders close successful chapter at Colorado despite blowout loss to BYU in Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — On the scoreboard, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders went out with a whimper at Colorado.

But their lasting impact in Boulder — both on the field and off — was probably immeasurable.

With two dynamic stars playing their final college game, the 20th-ranked Buffaloes were blown out 36-14 by No. 17 BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday night.

Hunter, the Heisman Trophy winner and two-way sensation, caught four passes for a game-high 106 yards and a touchdown. His 43-yard scoring grab from Sanders cut Colorado's deficit to 27-7 with 6:14 left in the third quarter.

The lockdown cornerback also made four solo tackles.

Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, was 16-of-23 passing for 208 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are both expected to be picked high in the NFL draft next spring.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) looks to throw against BYU during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

Nothing's been the same at Colorado since the school hired Deion Sanders as head coach in December 2022 — and that was the idea.

Along with the hype and hoopla surrounding the arrival of Coach Prime from Jackson State, the former NFL superstar brought a talented group of transfers to the Rocky Mountains — most notably his quarterback son and Hunter. Together, they helped transform the Buffaloes (9-4) from a national afterthought to one of college football's greatest shows and hottest tickets.

And while Hunter and Shedeur Sanders certainly didn't have the send-off they were hoping for, the Buffaloes are still excited about a bright future.

“I don’t look forward to it, but I do because that means they are going to another level, another chapter of life, and they’re going to soar,” Deion Sanders said before the game. “I’m thankful that I feel we’ve equipped them with all the tools necessary to be successful.”