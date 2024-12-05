No. 24 Army closes first AAC season with shot at winning conference championship in hosting Tulane

Tulane (9-3, 7-1 American Athletic Conference) at No. 24 Army (10-1, 8-0, No. 24 CFP), Friday, 8 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Tulane by 5 1/2.

Series record: Tulane leads series 13-9-1

What’s at stake?

Army can claim the AAC championship in its first season in the conference. Tulane is seeking its second conference title in making its third straight championship appearance after beating UCF in 2022 and losing to SMU last year.

Key matchup

Both teams are among the nation’s best in time of possession. Army is first and Tulane is tied for fourth. This could become a game that is won in the trenches. Can Army’s offensive line, which was named one of three finalists for Joe Moore Award given to the nation’s best unit up front, open space in between the tackles for quarterback Bryson Daily and running back Kanye Udoh to run through? Will Tulane’s defense get off the field enough against an Army offense that has four touchdown drives of 10 or more minutes this season?

Players to watch

Tulane: RB Makhi Hughes. Hughes, the nation’s 12th-leading rusher with 1,306 yards, was held to 15 yards on nine carries in a loss to Memphis last week. Hughes has topped 100 yards rushing seven times this season.

Army: LB Andon Thomas. Thomas, Army’s leading tackler, made a career-high 15 stops in a 29-24 win over UTSA last week. The junior will be busy sideline to sideline against a talented Tulane offense.

Tulane running back Makhi Hughes, center, runs yardage during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Memphis in New Orleans, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024. Credit: AP/Peter Forest

Facts & figures

Daily’s next rushing touchdown will be the AAC single-season record. The AAC offensive player of the year’s 25 scores — and Black Knights single-season record — are currently tied with Navy’s Will Worth (2016). ... Tulane has won the past four meetings against Army, three by nine points or less. ... Army coach Jeff Monken has yet to defeat Tulane in four tries. ... Tulane first-year coach Jon Sumrall is 2-0 vs. Army, defeating the Black Knights in 2022 and 2023 when he was coaching at Troy. ... Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah has thrown 15 touchdowns and two interceptions in nine wins, and five touchdowns and three interceptions in three losses. ... The Black Knights are 26-1 over their past five seasons and have won their past 16 in games they do not commit a turnover. ... The Green Wave had won a conference record-tying 17 straight AAC regular season games before a 34-24 loss to Memphis last week.