McGinn's kickoff return, Stewart's 3 TD passes help Alabama State beat Division-II Tuskegee 41-3

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Robert McMinn returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Damon Stewart threw three TD passes Thursday to help Alabama State beat Division-II Tuskegee 41-3.

Stewart was 11-of-16 passing for 179 yards with no interceptions. Ja’Won Howell had nine carries for 70 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in third quarter.

McMinn caught the ball near the numbers at the 11, bent in to the hash marks and cut back toward the sideline to evade a would-be tackler before racing the rest of the way for a touchdown.

Stewart threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Creech that gave Alabama State (7-4) a 13-0 lead going into the second quarter.

Lorcan Ryans kicked a 27-yard field goal to get Tuskegee on the scoreboard with 5:41 left in the second period but Isaiah Scott caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Stewart to make it 20-3 at halftime.

Johnny Morris III had 100 yards rushing on 20 carries for Tuskegee.

