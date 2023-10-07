Ty'Son Edwards scores twice and the Columbia defense has 4 takeaways in 16-0 win over Marist.

NEW YORK — Ty'Son Edwards ran for two touchdowns and the Columbia defense lived up to its billing in a 16-0 victory over Marist on Saturday.

Marist's six second-half possessions resulted in three interceptions, a fumble and two turnovers on downs.

The Lions (2-2) improved on their No. 2 FCS scoring defense, which entered at 11.3 points allowed per game. Columbia is also No. 1 in FCS in red zone defense. Aaron Brebnor had two interceptions and Rocco Milia picked off the other.

Edwards was the bright spot on offense on a rainy day, gaining 103 yards on 14 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter and a 22-yard run shortly before halftime.

Marist (2-3) entered with the 18th-ranked passing offense in FCS, but Brock Bagozzi threw three interceptions and was sacked four times. He was 24-of-39 passing for 203 yards.

Columbia improved to 7-0 all-time against Marist.

