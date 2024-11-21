Syracuse hosts UConn with shot at first 8-win regular season since 2018

UConn (7-3) at Syracuse (7-3), Saturday, noon ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Syracuse by 10 1/2.

Series record: Tied at 6-6.

What’s at stake?

UConn’s record is impressive, though the Huskies have yet to defeat a Power Four team this season. UConn played the ACC’s Duke and Wake Forest tough, losing by a combined eight points, but got crushed by Maryland 50-7. Five of UConn’s 10 games have been decided by eight points or less. A victory over the Orange would give the Huskies’ season a bit more legitimacy.

For Syracuse it’s a chance to shed the program’s November collapse narrative and get an eight-win regular season for just the third time in the last 24 years and first since 2018. That would be quite an accomplishment for first-year and first-time head coach Fran Brown.

Key matchup

Facing a Syracuse team with an abundance of skill players on offense, the Huskies need to compensate by controlling the clock. The offensive line will need to open open holes for running backs Cam Edwards, Durell Robinson and Mel Brown, and give quarterbacks Joe Fagnano and Nicks Evers time to throw. Coming off its most complete win of the season, Syracuse’s defensive line can make this a long day for the Huskies if it wins the battle of the trenches.

Players to watch

UConn: Offensive tackle Chase Lundt, who recently received an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl, will be a key to help UConn maintain ball control.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Pittsburgh, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Credit: AP/Matt Freed

Syracuse: Quarterback Kyle McCord is always the player to watch. He has shattered or is about to shatter most records by an Orange signal caller. Other than an outlier game against Pitt, the Ohio State transfer has been lights out in his one and only season at Syracuse.

Facts & figures

The Huskies average 31.7 points per game and are 21st in rushing nationally with 200.3 yards per game. … The Huskies are coming of a 31-23 win over UAB two weeks ago, in which UConn rallied from being down 17 points to tie the program’s record for overcoming its largest deficit. … The win ensured UConn’s first winning season since 2010. … UConn is 20th in red zone offense. … Syracuse has won four straight matchups against the Huskies. … McCord set the school’s single-season completions record against Cal with 304l. He needs just two more touchdowns passing to tie the team single-season record (26) and is less than 300 yards from breaking the single-season passing record (3,749). … He is second in the country in passing yards with 3,476. … Brown is just the third Syracuse coach in the modern era to lead the Orange to a bowl game in his first season.