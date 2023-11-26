SportsCollegeCollege Football

Louisiana-Monroe fires coach Terry Bowden after a 2-10 record and team's 5th straight losing season

Louisiana Monroe head coach Terry Bowden paces along the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Credit: AP/Thomas Graning

By The Associated Press

MONROE, La. — Louisiana-Monroe fired coach Terry Bowden on Sunday after the Warhawks finished a fifth straight losing season.

Bowden was 10-26 in three seasons after taking over for Matt Viator and never finished in the upper half of the Sun Belt Conference's West Division.

The Warhawks were 4-8 each of Bowden's first two seasons before falling to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in the Sun Belt this year.

Bowden previously coached seven seasons at Akron and six at Auburn.

ULM hasn't finished above .500 since going 8-5 in 2012 under Todd Berry.

