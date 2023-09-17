USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 17, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 17, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Dropped out: No. 15 Kansas State (2-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (2-1) 114; Missouri (3-0) 44; Fresno State (3-0) 43; Florida (2-1) 41; TCU (2-1) 26; Kentucky (3-0) 28; Maryland (3-0) 19; Kansas (3-0) 17; Auburn (3-0) 16; Texas A&M (2-1) 11; Syracuse (3-0) 10; Air Force (3-0) 9; Tulane (2-1) 7; Central Florida (3-0) 5; James Madison (3-0) 3; Ohio (3-1) 3; Wyoming (2-1) 3; Louisville (3-0) 2; Wake Forest (3-0) 2; Arkansas (2-1) 1, Brigham Young (3-0) 1; Memphis (3-0) 1.

Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.

>