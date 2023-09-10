SportsCollegeCollege Football

USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

By The Associated Press

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 10, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.

