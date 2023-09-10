USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Sept. 10, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped Out: No. 19 Wisconsin (1-1); No. 22 Tulane (1-1); No. 23 Texas A&M (1-1).

Others Receiving Votes: Washington State (2-0) 80; Kentucky (2-0) 38; TCU (1-1) 26; Auburn (2-0) 23; Texas A&M (1-1) 21; Fresno State (2-0) 21; Kansas (2-0) 17; Tulane (1-1) 16; Missouri (2-0) 14; Maryland (2-0) 14; Wake Forest (2-0) 13; Oklahoma State (2-0) 12; Central Florida (2-0) 11; Arkansas (2-0) 10; Syracuse (2-0) 9; Cincinnati (2-0) 8; Wisconsin (1-1) 7; Mississippi State (2-0) 7; Wyoming (2-0) 6; Minnesota (2-0) 6; Air Force (2-0) 5; Louisville (2-0) 3; South Carolina (1-1) 3; Memphis (2-0) 3; James Madison (2-0) 2; Michigan State (2-0) 1.

