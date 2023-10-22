USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 22, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped out: No. 23 Iowa 6-2.

Others Receiving Votes: Florida 5-2 52; Miami (Fla.) 5-2 27; Kansas State 5-2 25; Iowa 6-2 24; Fresno State 6-1 23; Oklahoma State 5-2 13; Kentucky 5-2 10; Wyoming 5-2 9; Liberty 7-0 8; SMU 5-2 8; Arizona (4-3) 7; UNLV 6-1 6; Kansas 5-2 4; Maryland 5-2 4; Toledo 7-1 2; Wisconsin 5-2 2; Clemson (4-3) 1.