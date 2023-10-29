USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Oct. 29, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped out: No. 21 Duke (5-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State (6-2) 85; Oklahoma State (6-2) 62; Fresno State (7-1) 51; Miami (Fla.) (6-2) 35; Duke (5-3) 33; Iowa (6-2) 20; Arizona (5-3) 18; Liberty (8-0) 15; SMU (6-2) 6; Florida (5-3) 3; Kentucky (5-3) 1; Toledo (7-1) 1; UNLV (6-2) 1.