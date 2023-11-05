USA TODAY SPORTS ACFA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL, Nov. 5, 2023.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with first-place votes received, team's records, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last weeks poll.

Dropped out: No. 17 Air Force (8-1); No. 20 UCLA (6-3); No. 22 Southern California (7-3).

Others Receiving Votes: Air Force (8-1) 78; Iowa (7-2) 57; Southern California (7-3) 56; Kansas State (6-3) 52; Liberty (9-0) 50; Duke (6-3) 24; UCLA (6-3) 22; SMU (7-2) 20; UNLV (7-2) 10; Toledo (8-1) 8; North Carolina State (6-3) 4; Kentucky (6-3) 4; Troy (7-2) 2; West Virginia (6-3) 1.