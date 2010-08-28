USMMA will be helped by healthy Heimbrock

Last season: 4-6 (2-5 in Liberty League).

Coach: Mike Toop (sixth season, 14-36). Well-traveled (Connecticut, Colgate, Pennsylvania, Davidson) and respected coach tries to get his alma mater back to winning record.

Star power: The academy expects a super year from senior running back Karl Heimbrock. The Colorado resident injured his right knee at the end of last season and had to rehab on his own because of required sea duty. He was in the Far East and Middle East for a total of 125 days. "You don't have a weight room to work in, there's no football facility,'' he said. Heimbrock is fine and ready to play. He rushed for 652 yards and scored 10 touchdowns last season.

Watch list: RB Alex Coviello (413 yards) and QB Derrick Ventre, who threw for 951 yards and seven touchdowns and also rushed for 223 yards. Ventre likes to throw to Michael Mitchell, Grant Wright and Chris Adema (281). On defense, Calder Kaatz (91 tackles) Marcus Breoder (70, two fumble recoveries) and A.J. Hunt (four interceptions).

Above average: USMMA has not had a winning season since going 6-4 in 2003. Toop sees a major turnaround, saying, "If Ventre can be consistent at quarterback and we can stop the run, we've got a shot this year. Every skill kid is back. I think we have the chance to do things offensively." The team believes this could be the year, too. "We've finally been able to put it all together," junior safety Marcus Broeder said. "We're doing the extra sessions of running, getting down to the weight room on a Saturday or Sunday, working on skill drills. We've continued that team atmosphere in the offseason as well.''

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Key games: Oct. 16 at RIT, Oct. 23 vs. Hobart, Nov. 6 vs. Union.

Prediction: 6-4. With 15 starters returning, there's enough talent and experience to surpass .500.

Schedule

Sept. 4 Gallaudet 2 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Coast Guard 2:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 at SUNY Maritime 1 p.m.

Sept. 26 St. Lawrence 2 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Springfield 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 WPI 4 p.m.

Oct. 16 at Rochester 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 Hobart noon

Nov. 6 at Union noon

Nov. 13 Rensselaer noon