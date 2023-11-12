SportsCollegeCollege Football

UT Martin clinches at least a share of the inaugural Big South-OVC Football Association title

By The Associated Press

MARTIN, Tenn. — Kinkead Dent threw for three touchdowns, Narkel Leflore rushed for 147 yards and two scores, and UT Martin beast Southeast Missouri State 41-14 on Saturday to claim at least a share of the inaugural Big South-OVC Football Association title.

Its the third consecutive conference title for UT Martin (8-2, 5-1). The Skyhawks won the OVC championship outright in 2021 and shared the trophy with Southeast Missouri after posting a perfect 5-0 record in 2022.

Sam Franklin also rushed for 100-plus yards for UT Martin, finishing with 123 on 21 carries. Dent added a touchdown run. JaMichael McGoy Jr. and Josh Hastings each made an interception for the UT Martin defense.

Greg Menne and Patrick Heitert each threw an interception for SEMO (4-6, 3-2). Ryan Flournoy caught nine passes for 112 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown from Menne to pull within 27-14.

UT Martin has won 21 of the last 24 games at home – including a 14-1 record over the past three seasons.

