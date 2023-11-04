Valparaiso beats Dayton 21-7 in battle of two teams looking for their first Pioneer League win

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Rowan Keefe passed for two touchdowns, Jashon Butler ran for another score and Valparaiso beat Dayton 21-7 on Saturday in a battle of two teams looking for their first Pioneer Football League victory.

Solomon Davis made a great play in the back of the endzone to extend Valpo's lead to 21-7 early in the fourth quarter. The Valparaiso defense later forced a turnover on downs when Dayton was in the redzone with 2:16 remaining.

Valparaiso (2-7, 1-5) led 14-0 at halftime. A fumble recovery by the Beacons' special teams led to a Butler 4-yard TD run. Valpo also took advantage of good field possession when a 53-yard drive was capped by Keefe's 13-yard connection with Jake Vickers.

Drew VanVleet was 16 of 27 for 107 yards for Dayton (2-7, 0-6). Luke Hansen had 15 carries for 55 yards and a TD.

Each team had under 220 total yards.

