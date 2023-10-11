Vattiato throws for 2 TDs and Middle Tennessee eases past Louisiana Tech for first conference win

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Nicholas Vattiato threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a rushing score to help Middle Tennessee ease past Louisiana Tech 31-23 on Tuesday night.

Vattiato connected with Holden Willis for a 60-yard touchdown to put Middle Tennessee ahead 31-16 with 13:47 left in the fourth quarter. The tight end got behind the secondary along the left sideline and he cut across the field around the 35-yard line to reach the end zone.

Louisiana Tech pulled within eight points with 2:30 remaining and Middle Tennessee went three-and-out to give the Bulldogs another shot at it. Louisiana Tech got to midfield but a sack on second down set up a fourth-down incompletion.

Willis finished with four catches for 103 yards and Elijah Metcalf also caught four passes for 59 yards and a score for Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2 Conference USA). Jaiden Credle matched Vattiato with 13 carries. Credle finished with 65 yards and a touchdown.

Tra Fluellen made an interception in the end zone to end Louisiana Tech’s first possession of the second half. MTSU responded with an 11-play, 80-yard drive ending in a 9-yard touchdown run by Credle.

Hank Bachmeier and Jack Turner combined for 30-of-47 passing for 340 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2).