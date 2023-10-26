Virginia and Miami to meet, after both got big victories last weekend

Virginia (2-5, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) at Miami (5-2, 1-2), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

Line: Miami by 18 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook

Series record: Miami leads 12-8.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Miami can secure bowl eligibility with a win and keep whatever hope it has of remaining in the ACC title picture. Virginia is seeking a third straight win and will be flying high after last week's upset of North Carolina — a team that beat Miami the week before.

KEY MATCHUP

Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr. vs. Virginia's offensive line. Miami's super freshman is a star in the making, was a huge part of the 28-20 OT win over Clemson last week and seems to be getting stronger every game. He'll be seeing plenty of Cavaliers' blockers.

Virginia quarterback Tony Muskett (11) passes during the second half of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Credit: AP/Chris Seward

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: WR Malik Washington. A two-time ACC receiver of the week this season, Washington ranks among the nation's leaders in all-purpose yardage thanks to his big-play ability as both a receiver (783 yards so far) and kick returner (193 yards).

Miami: The offensive line. Can't single one player out of this bunch, especially after the collective job they did last week to keep QB Emory Williams' uniform clean against a Clemson team that had nine QB sacks in its last two games. Clemson had five sacks against the Hurricanes in 2022.

FACTS & FIGURES

Virginia has won two straight after a stretch where it dropped 16 of 19 games. ... Miami is seeking its first two-game ACC winning streak since the end of the 2021 season. ... Virginia is playing at Miami for the fourth time in the last five years. The teams aren't scheduled to play next season — it'll be the first time since 2003 that they don't. ... Virginia is 0-3 in games decided by three points or less; the combined record of the three teams (James Madison, N.C. State, Boston College) that won those games is 15-6. ... Each of the last five Virginia-Miami games have been decided by eight points or less, including last season's 14-12 Hurricanes win in four overtimes. That game had eight field goals, then a 2-point conversion rush in the fourth OT. ... Miami has won six of the last eight vs. Virginia. ... Neither team topped 19 points in four of the last five Miami-Virginia matchups.

