Virginia Tech seeks explosiveness on offense and defense in Pry's second year of rebuilding

Brent Pry doesn't shy away from the reality, or the intentions, as he enters his second season as the coach at Virginia Tech.

“I think it’s important to know that we’re building the program here and from the ground up,” Pry said. “We want to build a modern, sustainable program. But it takes time and we’re doing things the right way. We have the support. As I mentioned, we’re making progress in the right direction. We are moving the needle.”

It didn't move far in Pry's first season. The Hokies (3-8, 1-6 Atlantic Coast Conference) opened the season with a loss at Old Dominion, then lost seven straight later in the year, causing some to wonder if Pry was the right man.

He's not waffled in his confidence in how he's approaching “getting back to respectability. Football matters at Virginia Tech. That’s what I’m just constantly reminded of, how important it is here our fan base, our community, the university.”

The Hokies have more than 30 new scholarship players on the roster this year and hope to have met a dire need by bringing in some proven offensive weapons.

Pry, a defensive coach, also has worked to be more intent on involving himself in all aspects of the game, not just that side of the ball, and particularly the offense.

“Schematically, we're really working hard at our tempo, at our formations,” he said. “How can we be simple for our guys in what we do but challenging to defenses?”

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry speaks during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media days Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. Virginia Tech opens their season at home against Old Dominion on Sept. 2. Credit: AP/Erik Verduzco

HOKIE CULTURE

Pry is big on how much the culture around the program can help feed its success and, whether through recruiting high school players or vetting transfer options, finding the right players for what he's trying to build with the Hokies is essential.

Wide receiver transfer Ali Jennings, who helped Old Dominion beat the Hokies last season with five catches for 122 yards, is among the more accomplished transfers.

“I see the trend that we're going in. I'm liking it and I want to be a part of it,” Jennings said. “Everybody loves being around each other. Everybody is having fun together. Everybody is bringing each other along, so I can't wait to see how everything works out for us this season.”

Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale (34) breaks up a pass intended for Syracuse's Anthony Queeley (14) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg Va., Saturday, Oct. 23 2021. Virginia Tech opens their season at home against Old Dominion on Sept. 2. Credit: AP/MATT GENTRY

SECONDARY

The Hokies once fancied themselves as Defensive Back U and could be getting back to that talent and experience level, even after losing Chamarri Conner to the NFL. Nasir Peoples, back for a sixth season, and Jalen Stroman are the safeties and the cornerbacks are Mansoor Delane and Dorian Strong.

GAME BREAKERS

Jennings has game-breaking ability. The Hokies also added Da'Quan Felton from Norfolk State, who had a 90-yard scoring catch and run last year, and Jaylin Lane (69 catches, 940 yards) from Middle Tennessee to give the eventual starting quarterback significantly better options when throwing the ball.

The return of oft-injured Malachi Thomas to the backfield adds another playmaker. Returning starting quarterback Grant Wells and Baylor transfer Kyron Drones, more of a dual threat than Wells, are competing for the opportunity to improve an offense that ranked 120th out of 131 schools in 2022.

LUNCH PAIL

Defensive lineman Josh Fuga will be the keeper of the lunch pail, which in the past has symbolized the Hokies success based on a workmanlike approach to the game.

“It's back. We're back. Virginia Tech is back,” Fuga said.

SCHEDULE

The Hokies can start on a good note when they host Old Dominion, which has beaten the Hokies twice in four recent meetings, on Sept. 2. That's followed by a visit from Purdue, which won the Big Ten West Division last season. The schedule gets more challenging in October with a game at No. 8 Florida State (Oct. 7). There's also a cherished Thursday night game with Syracuse (Oct. 26) and the regular-season finale is at rival Virginia on Nov. 25.