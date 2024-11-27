Virginia visits rival Virginia Tech with each team in need of a win to become bowl eligible

Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) at Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (ACC Network)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Virginia Tech by 7 1/2.

Series record: Virginia Tech leads 61-38-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The annual Commonwealth Cup rivalry game has a little more on the line this year as both teams need a win to become bowl eligible. For the Hokies, that’s a disappointing position to be in. Coming off a year where it won five of its last seven games – including a 55-17 annihilation of UVA in Charlottesville – and with most of its lineup returning, Tech fancied itself a dark horse for the College Football Playoff. Instead, it’s lost three in a row and might be without quarterback Kyron Drones. For Virginia, being a win away from its first bowl appearance under Tony Elliott has renewed enthusiasm about the direction of the program. The Cavaliers were picked to finish next-to-last in the ACC during the preseason.

KEY MATCHUP

Last week, Virginia gave up nine sacks of quarterback Anthony Colandrea to SMU and the Hokies allowed Duke to drop Pop Watson seven times. This game may come down to which offensive line can protect its QB the best. While both teams have struggled to block people, Virginia Tech has been far more successful at getting to opposing quarterbacks. Its 31 sacks are seventh most in the ACC, while Virginia’s 17 rank next to last.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: WR Malachi Fields. A year ago, Fields scored Virginia’s only two touchdowns in the 55-17 rivalry loss, both in the second half. In what could be his final game playing for his hometown school, he enters the game ranked ninth in program history in receiving yards and needs two receptions to move into the top 10 in catches. Fields has caught a pass in 26 straight games.

Virginia Tech: DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland. “APR,” who transferred from Florida before the 2023 season, is tied for the ACC lead with 13 sacks and leads the conference with 16 tackles for loss. He has twice had four sacks in a game, against both Old Dominion and Boston College, and is the first Tech player to post a double-digit sack total since 2005.

FACTS & FIGURES

This has been one of the nation’s most lopsided in-state rivalries for over two decades now. Virginia Tech has won the last three and 18 of the last 19 games against UVA. The Cavaliers haven’t won in Blacksburg since 1998. … Saturday’s meeting will be the first time since 2014 that both teams go into the game needing a win for bowl eligibility. … It will be the seventh time in the past 12 seasons that the Hokies are seeking their sixth win in the contest. They are 6-0 in the previous instances … Lane Stadium is sold out for Saturday’s game, marking the first time Tech has sold out every home game in a season since 2012. … Against Duke, Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten became the 17th player in program history to break the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season. … Virginia safety Jonas Sanker, four times the ACC defensive back of the week this year, needs 11 stops to register his second straight 100-tackle season.