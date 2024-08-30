Wilson throws 2 TDs, William & Mary runs over VMI 41-7 in season opener

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Darius Wilson threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns while William & Mary's ground game amassed 205 yards and three touchdowns as the Tribe routed VMI 41-7 in the season opener Thursday night.

The Tribe has now won their last 11 games against the Keydets.

Bronson Yoder and Malachi Imoh each punched in from the 1 to give William & Mary a 14-0 lead after a quarter and Clayton Dobler scooped up a blocked second-quarter punt and ran 18 yards for his first career touchdown and give the Tribe a 21-0 lead. The Keydets got on the board just before intermission when Hunter Rice ran 12 yards for their lone score but Hollis Mathis added a 4-yard run with 14 seconds left in the half to send William & Mary into intermission with a 28-7 lead.

Yoder led Williams & Mary with 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Imoh had eight carries for 37 yards and a touchdown and Wilson carried six times for 32 yards.

VMI was held to 241 total yards of offense. Collin Shannon completed 8 of 19 passes for 62 yards and threw an interception. Chandler Wilson was 3 of 5 passing for 18 yards and an interception. Rice finished with 81 yards on 17 carries.

UP NEXT

VMI plays its home opener Sept. 7 when it plays host to Bucknell.

William & Mary plays at Coastal Carolina Sept. 7.