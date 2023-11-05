SportsCollegeCollege Football

Walk-on QB Trexler Ivey helps Charlotte rally from 17-point deficit, beat Tulsa 33-26 in OT

By The Associated Press

TULSA, Okla. — Walk-on Trexler Ivey threw a touchdown pass late in regulation and ran for a TD in overtime to help Charlotte overcome an 17-point deficit and beat Tulsa 33-26 Saturday night.

Trexler capped the first possession of OT with a 1-yard TD run on a QB sneak and three plays later, on third-and-10 from the 25, Dontae Balfour picked off a pass from Kirk Francis — also a walk-on — to seal the win for Charlotte (3-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).

Anthony Watkins scored on a 1-yard run that gave Tulsa a 23-18 lead with 5 minutes left in regulation. On the ensuing drive, Trexler hit Jack Hestera on a third-and-4 for a 35-yard gain and, two plays later, found Hestera in the front of the end zone for a 18-yard touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion made it 26-23 with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Tulsa (3-6, 1-4), with no time outs, moved to the Charlotte 9 before Chase Meyer kicked a 27-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to make it 26-all and force overtime.

Kyle Cunanan made a field goal from 22 yards, Terron Kellman scored on a 1-yard run and Reid Williford blocked a Tulsa punt that rolled out of the end zone for a safety before Cunanan added a 23-yard field goal and a 49-yarder with 10:48 to play that gave Charlotte its first lead of the game at 18-17.

Tulsa responded with a 14-play, 68-yard drive that took nearly-5 1/2 minutes off the clock and culminated with Watkins' touchdown.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME