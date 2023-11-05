Walk-on QB Trexler Ivey helps Charlotte rally from 17-point deficit, beat Tulsa 33-26 in OT

TULSA, Okla. — Walk-on Trexler Ivey threw a touchdown pass late in regulation and ran for a TD in overtime to help Charlotte overcome an 17-point deficit and beat Tulsa 33-26 Saturday night.

Trexler capped the first possession of OT with a 1-yard TD run on a QB sneak and three plays later, on third-and-10 from the 25, Dontae Balfour picked off a pass from Kirk Francis — also a walk-on — to seal the win for Charlotte (3-6, 2-3 American Athletic Conference).

Anthony Watkins scored on a 1-yard run that gave Tulsa a 23-18 lead with 5 minutes left in regulation. On the ensuing drive, Trexler hit Jack Hestera on a third-and-4 for a 35-yard gain and, two plays later, found Hestera in the front of the end zone for a 18-yard touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion made it 26-23 with 59 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Tulsa (3-6, 1-4), with no time outs, moved to the Charlotte 9 before Chase Meyer kicked a 27-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to make it 26-all and force overtime.

Kyle Cunanan made a field goal from 22 yards, Terron Kellman scored on a 1-yard run and Reid Williford blocked a Tulsa punt that rolled out of the end zone for a safety before Cunanan added a 23-yard field goal and a 49-yarder with 10:48 to play that gave Charlotte its first lead of the game at 18-17.

Tulsa responded with a 14-play, 68-yard drive that took nearly-5 1/2 minutes off the clock and culminated with Watkins' touchdown.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here