Walker's TD catch in OT lifts Brown past Columbia, 21-14

NEW YORK — Graham Walker caught an 11-yard pass from Jake Willcox at the 5, shook off a tackle and dove into the end zone on the first possession of overtime to lift Brown to a 21-14 win over Columbia on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions threw incomplete on fourth-and-2 on their overtime possession.

Joe Green gave Columbia the early lead with his 11-yard pass to JJ Jenkins midway through the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Brown back-up quarterback Nate Lussier capped a 10-play, 57-yard drive, finding a crease after faking the handoff to score on third-and-one from the 3 to pull the Bears even at halftime, 7-7.

After the Bears converted on fourth-and-11, Stockton Owens scored from the 4 to cap a 91-yard, 14-play drive to open the fourth quarter that gave Brown a 14-7 lead. The Lions answered when Caden Bell found Jenkins for a 32-yard touchdown.

Willcox was 31 of 48 passing for 265 yards and a touchdown to lead Brown. Owens had 13 carries for 59 yards and a score.

Green was 17 of 29 for 128 yards and a touchdown and for the Lions and Bell was 2 of 3 for 48 yards and a score. Jenkins had four catches for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

The loss keeps the Lions (2-7, 0-6) winless in Ivy League play with only the season finale at Cornell remaining. Brown (5-4, 3-3) closes out its season at home against Dartmouth on Saturday.

