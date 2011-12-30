Washington falls to Baylor in basketball score fashion

SAN ANTONIO - Blink and you missed a touchdown. Maybe two.

But finally, it was the Washington Huskies who blinked last, unable to keep up with Baylor in a game that set numerous records for offensive prowess and defensive ineptitude as the Bears pulled off an unbelievable 67-56 victory in the 19th annual Alamo Bowl.

Washington rallied from an early 21-7 deficit to take a 42-24 lead early in the third quarter.

But just when the game appeared to be another example of the dreaded Heisman jinx, Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III led the Bears back with a dizzying offensive onslaught that featured four lead changes.

The Bears regained the advantage for the final time on a 1-yard run by Terrance Ganaway with 8:05 left to make it 60-56.

On its next drive, UW got to the Baylor 39, facing a fourth-and-eight with 3:25 left. After a timeout, Husky quarterback Keith Price was hurried and his throw to Kasen Williams was high with 3:20 left.

Ganaway, who finished with 200 yards rushing, then ran 43 yards for another score with 2:28 left to finally put the game away. A UW fumble on the ensuing kickoff return sealed the deal.

Baylor's 777 yards were a record against the Huskies, surpassing the 729 by California in 2003.

The game also was the highest-scoring in UW history, surpassing the 120 points in Huskies victory over Whitman in 1919. And the points allowed were the second-most in UW history, surpassed only by a 72-3 defeat against Cal in 1921.

The game also featured the most combined points in regulation in bowl game history, and 1,397 total yards, the most combined yards in bowl history, breaking the 1,211 of Arizona State and Rutgers in the 2005 Insight Bowl.

The Huskies finished their third season under coach Steve Sarkisian at 7-6, having lost four of their last five and with serious questions about the direction of its defense under coordinator Nick Holt, also in his third season.

Few thought UW could halt a Baylor offense that came into the game ranked second in the nation at 571 yards a game. But the manner in which the Bears so easily scored throughout will only raise the howls of those wondering what is going on with the Huskies on defense.

The game began as a seeming coronation for Griffin, who led the Bears to a 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

But then things really got crazy as the two teams began to gain yards and score points at levels rarely seen in any game at any level. UW went on a 35-3 run to retake the lead, then Baylor responded with a 29-14 third quarter to reclaim it, before a back-and-forth fourth quarter that was simply dizzying.

Baylor appeared on the verge of turning the game into the rout many expected when it scored touchdowns on its first three possessions to take a 21-7 lead with 48 seconds left in the first quarter.

The final touchdown came on a 24-yard run by Griffin that was worthy of the Heisman he recently won as he slipped through four tackles _ two by UW defensive end Josh Shirley _ and then dove into the corner of the end zone.

Griffin also was on fire passing early, going 8-for-9 for 79 yards through the air on Baylor's first drive as the Bears moved 85 yards in 13 plays.

Baylor had 245 yards in the first quarter to 64 for UW, and the worst fears of Husky fans appeared to be coming true.

During a timeout early in the second quarter, Price could be seen talking animatedly to the rest of the Husky offense.

Whatever it is, something clicked for the Huskies as the game took a shocking turn.

UW scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions on drives of 73, 77, 57 and 56 yards to take a 35-21 lead. UW converted a third-and-four and two third-and-nines to keep its initial drive in the second-quarter onslaught alive.

And just as the UW offense got going, so did the defense. The Huskies made a subtle change after the first few drives, moving Everrette Thompson from end to tackle and using both of its best pass-rushers _ Shirley and Andrew Hudson _ at end for a smaller, quicker front four that got consistent pressure.

After forcing a punt, UW drove for a touchdown to tie the game, the score coming on a 1-yard pass from Price to Devin Aguilar.

Then came the key play of the half as Hudson hit Griffin and forced a fumble that was recovered by John Timu at the UW 43.

The Huskies needed just six plays to score and take the lead, the touchdown coming on a spectacular 15-yard run by Price as he pump-faked Baylor defensive back Ahmad Dixon into the air and sprinted past him into the end zone.

With the Alamodome growing quiet, Baylor gambled on a fourth-and-nine at the UW 44 on its next drive. But a Griffin pass over the middle was broken up by Timu.

On the next play, Polk took a draw 56 yards up the middle for a touchdown to make it 35-21 and conclude a shocking 28-0 run.

The Huskies began the second half in equally stunning fashion as on the second play of the third quarter, Price evaded the rush and threw to a wide open Jermaine Kearse, who easily completed an 80-yard touchdown to make it 42-24 with 14 minutes left in the third quarter.

That gave UW five touchdowns in a span of 12:32, in which it outscored the Bears 35-3 to turn the game around.

The Huskies, leading 42-31, looked like they might have a chance to take real command of the game after a Kasen Williams 46-yard punt return to the Baylor 13. But Polk fumbled the ball away on the next play, and Baylor's Ganaway then ran 89 yards untouched up the middle on the next play to cut the lead to and reignite a floundering crowd.

That also touched off a 29-14 Baylor run in the third quarter that gave the Bears a 53-49 lead entering the final quarter, causing media members to begin scurrying through the record books.

Baylor regained the lead on a 1-yard run by Ganaway with 58 seconds to go in the third quarter, which came after UW's Erik Folk missed a 43-yard field goal.

The Huskies, though, came right back to score, Price getting his third rushing TD of the game on an 8-yard scamper on third-and-goal to retake the lead at 56-53 with 9:40 to play.

But it took Baylor just 1:25 to retake the lead on a 1-yard run by Ganaway to make it 60-56 with 8:15 remaining.

On its next drive, UW was faced with a fourth-and-one from its own 30 with 6:35 left. The Huskies, surely realizing to punt was to give up a touchdown, went for it, and Polk picked it up with a 2-yard run.