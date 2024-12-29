Washington State hires South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers as football coach

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State hired South Dakota State's Jimmy Rogers as its head football coach Saturday.

Rogers replaces Jake Dickert, who left to become Wake Forest’s head coach Dec. 18.

“Throughout the process, it was evident Jimmy embodies the qualities needed to lead our program: character, passion, vision and commitment," Washington State athletic director Anne McCoy said in a statement. “His coaching acumen is extremely high as is his work ethic, and the value he places on mentoring the young men in his program is evident.”

Rogers arrives in Pullman after two successful years as South Dakota State's head coach. He led the Jackrabbits to the 2023 FCS national championship and to the national semifinals this season, compiling a 27-3 record.

Rogers earned the Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS's top coach following the 2023 championship run and was the defensive coordinator when the Jackrabbits won the national title the year before. He's spent the past 12 years at South Dakota State, starting as linebackers coach in 2013.

Rogers played linebacker for three seasons at South Dakota State, ending his career as the school's career tackles leader. He started his coaching career at his alma mater right after his playing days and spent two seasons at Florida Atlantic before returning.

Rogers takes over a program decimated by the transfer portal. The Cougars lost at least 25 players and several coaches, including both coordinators.

Short-handed Washington State lost 52-35 to No. 22 Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl on Friday night.