Watkins' 4 TD day helps carry Villanova past New Hampshire 45-33

By The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H. — Quarterback Connor Watkins accounted for four touchdowns and Jalen Jackson ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and Villanova beat New Hampshire 45-33 on Saturday.

Watkins threw an 18-yard touchdown to TD Ayo-Durojaiye for the game's seventh lead change midway through the third quarter and Villanova (7-2, 5-1 Coastal Athletic Association) led for the remainder. The scoring play made it 31-27, and before the quarter ended, Watkins ran it in from the 6 for an 11-point advantage. The game's scoring ended when Watkins threw a 68-yard touchdown to Rayjuon Pringle with 9:53 left.

Dylan Laube ran for 132 yards on 19 carries for New Hampshire (4-5, 2-4) scoring on run of 75 and 2 yards. The latter brought New Hampshire within 38-33 to end a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took almost five minutes before Watkins sealed with the pass to Pringle.

New Hampshire's Max Brosmer threw for 259 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted three times. ___

