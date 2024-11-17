SportsCollegeCollege Football

Layne throws 3 TD passes to Hamper, Idaho beats Weber State 31-24

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho — Jack Layne threw three touchdown passes to Mark Hamper, Cameron Pope kicked field goals of 50, 48 and 36 yards Saturday night and Idaho beat Weber State 31-24.

Layne was 18-of-27 passing for 283 yards with and interception and Hamper finished with 187 yards receiving on eight catches.

The Vandals (8-3, 5-2 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, have won four games in a row and five of its last six. Idaho's losses this season have come at Oregon (No. 1 in the AP Top 25), at FCS No. 4 UC Davis and at FCS No. 2 Montana State.

Kyle Thompson kicked a 31-yard field goal to cap a 12-play, 65-yard drive that trimmed Weber State's deficit to 23-17 with 3:42 to play. Three plays later, on third-and-4, Layne threw a short pass to Hamper, who weaved in and out of defenders on his way to a 74-yard touchdown and, after Layne hit Emmerson Cortez-Menjivar for the 2-point conversion, the Vandals took a 14-point lead with 1:45 to play.

Richie Munoz connected with Jacob Sharp on a 57-yard throw-and-catch for Weber State (3-8, 2-5) that capped the scoring with 43 seconds to play but Idaho recovered the ensuing onside kick to seal it.

The Wildcats have lost five consecutive games.

