Southeast Missouri State beats Western Illinois 54-45 in game featuring 1,152 total yards

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Paxton DeLaurent threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns, and he added a touchdown on the ground to help Southeast Missouri State beat Western Illinois 54-45 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big South-OVC title.

The game featured 99 points and 1,152 total yards — with 550-plus yards from each team. SEMO’s 51 points were a season-high.

Western Illinois quarterback Nathan Lamb threw for 449 yards and three touchdowns but he was also intercepted three times by Ty Leonard, Mali Walton and Dorian Anderson.

Brandon Epton Jr. capped SEMO's 87-yard drive with a 5-yard run to take a 51-39 lead with 5:35 left. On the next offensive play, Leonard intercepted a pass by Lamb and returned it 16 yards leading to a 34-yard field goal by DC Pippin.

Western Illinois scored to get within nine points with 1:13 remaining and needed a successful 2-point conversion to make it a one-score game. Lamb found Brandon Lanier in the back of the end zone for a one-handed grab but he landed just out of bounds.

SEMO (9-2, 6-1) tied a program record with its ninth win in a season.

Brandon Epton Jr. had 126 yards rushing and a touchdown for SEMO. Dorian Anderson added 116 yards receiving and another touchdown.

Matthew Henry and Elijah Aragon each had 100-plus yards receiving and a touchdown for Western Illinois (3-8, 2-5).

