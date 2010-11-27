Wisconsin, Ohio St.,Michigan St. in Big Ten tie

The Big Ten ended in a three-way tie at the top between No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Ohio State and No. 10 Michigan State, all with records of 11-1, 7-1.

All three won Saturday and only the Spartans made it even remotely interesting. Edwin Baker ran for 118 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns to B.J. Cunningham, and the defense held off a fourth-quarter charge by Penn State for a 28-22 win at blustery Beaver Stadium in State College, Pa.

In Columbus, Ohio, Jordan Hall broke things open with an 85-yard kickoff return and the Buckeyes' defense shut down the Wolverines' vaunted offense for a 37-7 victory.

Dan Herron had 175 yards on 22 carries for OSU. Herron also tied a record for longest run from scrimmage at 88-year-old Ohio Stadium when he went 89 yards in the third quarter. He actually raced 98 yards untouched, but the touchdown was called back because Dane Sanzenbacher held a defender as Herron was heading into the end zone.

In Madison, Wis., the Badgers blew out Northwestern, 70-23, as Montee Ball rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns, and Scott Tolzien was 15-for-19 for 230 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair to wide receiver Nick Toon.

Two of the three teams are likely to get bids to a BCS bowl game; and the Badgers would appear to have the edge for a Rose Bowl bid, which will be determined by the higher ranking when the final BCS standings are announced next Sunday.

The Spartans figure to be left out of the BCS bowl picture, and will likely end up in the Capital One Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on New Year's Day.

"We're Big Ten champions. No one can ever take it away from us," Cousins said. "It's going on the wall at Spartan Stadium."- AP