Woullard and Smith combine for 214 yards rushing, leads UL Monroe over Lamar 24-14

By The Associated Press

MONROE, La. — Isaiah Woullard and Hunter Smith each ran for more than 100 yards and UL Monroe beat Lamar 24-14 on Saturday night.

Woullard had 113 yards rushing on 14 carries. Smith added 101 yards on 13 attempts and his 27-yard touchdown run opened the scoring late in the first quarter. Tristan Driggers recovered the ball in the end zone after a blocked punt, and Thad Franklin Jr. scored from a yard out in the second quarter that gave UL Monroe (2-0) a 21-0 halftime lead.

Robert Coleman threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Major Bowden for Lamar (0-2) with 12:37 left. Izaha Jones' 47-yard touchdown run with 8:16 remaining pulled the Cardinals to 21-14. Derek McCormick kicked a 30-yard field goal for the Warhawks with 3:35 to play that capped the scoring.

Hunter Herring threw for 99 yards and added 55 yards rushing for the Warhawks.

Coleman was 19-of-25 passing for 190 yards and threw an interception for the Cardinals.

