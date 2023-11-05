Young runs for 139 yards, 2 TDs to help W. Kentucky beat UTEP 21-13

EL PASO, Texas — Elijah Young ran for 139 yards and two second-half touchdowns to help Western Kentucky beat UTEP 21-13 Saturday night.

Buzz Flabiano kicked a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter and UTEP (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) took a 3-0 lead into halftime but after the Miners failed to convert a fourth-and-6 from the WKU 34 on the first possession of the second half and Young ripped off a 64-yard touchdown run to make it 7-3 and the Hilltoppers led the rest of the way.

Austin Reed threw a 10-yard TD pass to Malachi Conley to give Western Kentucky (5-4, 3-2) a 14-3 lead with 14 seconds left in the third quarter. Cade McConnell threw a deep pass to a wide-open Kelly Akharaiyi at the Hilltoppers 30 and he raced the rest of the way for a 62-yard TD that made it a four-point game early in the fourth but Western Kentucky responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Young scored on a 1-yard run with 9:34 to play.

Akharaiyi finished with five receptions for 141 yards.

