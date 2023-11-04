Youngstown State defense paces 17-9 win over winless Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Mitch Davidson and Beau Brungard ran for touchdowns and Youngstown defeated Indiana State 17-9 on Saturday.

Andrew Lastovka added a pair of field goals while the Penguins (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) defense held the Sycamores (0-9, 0-6) to just 66 yards rushing, 125 passing and 0-of-10 on third down.

Davidson was 25-of-37 passing for 254 of the Penguins' 386 total yards.

The Sycamores scored their only points on Cade Chambers' 56-yard pass to Justin Dinka in the first quarter. The Penguins responded on their ensuing drive, going 75 yards on seven plays and tying the game on Davidson's 18-yard rushing TD.

Lastovka's 35- and career-long 45-yard field goals put Youngstown in front and Brungard's 37-yard TD run gave the Penguins some cushion with seven minutes left. That touchdown came on a seven-minute drive after Troy Jakubec's fourth interception of the season.

