Connor Watkins' 197 total yards, 2 TDs lead Villanova over Youngstown State 24-17 in opener

PHILADELPHIA — Connor Watkins carried it 10 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns, and he completed six passes for 90 yards to help Villanova beat Youngstown State 24-17 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams.

Watkins, the Coastal Athletic Association preseason offensive player of the year, scored on a 29-yard run in the third quarter to extend the lead to 24-3.

Youngstown State battled back to get within seven points with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter. Then Villanova was forced to punt on its next possession, but Ethan Gettman booted a 62-yarder that was downed at the Youngstown State 6-yard line.

Richie Kimmel sealed it for Villanova with an interception.

Beau Brungard was intercepted two times for Youngstown State. He finished with 152 yards passing and a touchdown.

Villanova opened the scoring on Ethan Gettman’s 42-yard field goal in the first quarter — his eighth career make from 40-plus yards. Watkins added a 14-yard touchdown for a 10-0 lead. Isaiah Ragland also had a rushing touchdown in the first half from 3-yards out.

Zahmir Dawud intercepted a pass with 1:27 remaining in the first half and Villanova took over near midfield. The Wildcats led 17-3 at the break, aided by two Youngstown State turnovers.

It was a rematch of last year’s second round playoff game when Villanova tallied its third win in the all-time series with a 45-28 victory to begin its 2023 playoff run.