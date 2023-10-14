Zack Annexstad throws 4 TD passes, leads Illinois State in 44-7 rout over Indiana State

NORMAL, Ill. — Zack Annexstad threw four touchdown passes to lead Illinois State in a 44-7 rout over Indiana State on Saturday.

Annexstad was 19-of-30 passing for 166 yards and hit four separate receivers for scores. He also had a game-high 79 yards rushing on just eight carries. Mason Blakemore added 74 yards on the ground and a 13-yard touchdown run for Illinois State (4-2, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference).

Cam Grandy, Daniel Sobkowicz and Jalen Carr combined for 16 catches for 157 yards with a touchdown catch apiece for the Redbirds. Javon Charles added a short-yardage scoring catch.

Garret Ollendieck picked off Annexstad's second pass attempt of the game and ran the ball 27 yards into the end zone for Indiana State's only score. Cade Chambers threw for 77 yards with two interceptions. Justin Dinka added 62 yards rushing for the Sycamores (0-6, 0-3), who finished with just 168 yards of offense.

