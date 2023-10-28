Zellous throws 2 TDs, Copeland has 96-yard kickoff return and Hampton edges NC A&T 26-24

HAMPTON, Va. — Chris Zellous threw two touchdown passes, Romon Copeland had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Hampton edged North Carolina A&T 26-24 on Saturday.

North Carolina A&T, which came in with just nine touchdowns, scored on the third play of the game when Kevin White connected with Taymon Cooke for a 46-yard TD.

A pair of field goals and Zellous finding Kymari Gray for a 22-yard touchdown put Hampton (4-4, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association) on top 12-7 at halftime of its homecoming game.

The teams swapped touchdown passes — the Aggies' was a 75-yarder from White to Kenji Christian — before Copeland's kickoff return made it 26-14.

The Aggies (2-7, 1-4) had a field goal and David Laney returned an interception 82-yards to get with 26-24 with 10 minutes to go. Hampton chewed up 3:37 before punting and then Stanley Hu Garner recovered a fumble with 3:35 to play, the last time the North Carolina A&T offense touched the ball.

Zellous was 11-of-19 passing for 198 yards and led all rushers with 89 yards.

White went 10 of 15 for 211 yards and Christian had 81 yards rushing and 75 receiving for the Aggies.

