Columbia No. 1 in poll, SBU 2nd, St. John's 6th
There were several changes in the top five as Columbia moves into the top spot after six straight wins. Stony Brook has won six straight and moves up one spot to second, while Princeton moves down a peg to third. Quinnipiac is up one spot to fourth, Manhattan, which has lost three of its last six, drops to fifth and St. John’s is up three places to sixth after three straight wins.
Iona has won two straight and is up two places to seventh, Seton Hall is down two spots to eighth while Rider comes into the poll at No. 8. St. Francis slid three places to 10th after two straight losses.
1. Columbia (13-6)
2. Stony Brook (15-6)
3. Princeton (12-3)
4. Quinnipiac (12-7)
5. Manhattan (14-5)
6. St. John’s (12-8)
7. Iona (11-8)
8. Seton Hall (12-8)
9. Rider (10-9)
10. St. Francis (12-9)
Area Teams
Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.