Columbia No. 1 in poll, SBU 2nd, St. John's 6th

Columbia's Maodo Lo (12) drives to the basket as St. John's Orlando Sanchez (33) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Barclays Center, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2013, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz) Credit: AP

By Marcus Henry

There were several changes in the top five as Columbia moves into the top spot after six straight wins. Stony Brook has won six straight and moves up one spot to second, while Princeton moves down a peg to third. Quinnipiac is up one spot to fourth, Manhattan, which has lost three of its last six, drops to fifth and St. John’s is up three places to sixth after three straight wins.

Iona has won two straight and is up two places to seventh, Seton Hall is down two spots to eighth while Rider comes into the poll at No. 8. St. Francis slid three places to 10th after two straight losses.

1. Columbia (13-6)

2. Stony Brook (15-6)

3. Princeton (12-3)

4. Quinnipiac (12-7)

5. Manhattan (14-5)

6. St. John’s (12-8)

7. Iona (11-8)

8. Seton Hall (12-8)

9. Rider (10-9)

10. St. Francis (12-9)

Area Teams
Army, Columbia, Fairfield, FDU, Fordham, Hofstra, Iona, LIU-Brooklyn, Manhattan, Marist, Monmouth, NJIT, Princeton, Quinnipiac, Rider, Rutgers, Sacred Heart, Seton Hall, St. Francis NY, St. John’s, St. Peter’s, Stony Brook, Wagner.

