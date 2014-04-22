D’Angelo Harrison wins Haggerty Award

One year ago, D’Angelo Harrison faced an uncertain future following his season-ending six-game suspension from St. John’s coach Steve Lavin. But Harrison worked to channel his energy and talents in a more positive way, regained his leadership role with the Red Storm and ultimately was named on Tuesday by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association as winner of the 2014 Haggerty Award as player of the year.

Harrison becomes the 25th St. John’s player to win the award named for SJU basketball and baseball standout Lt. Frank C. Haggerty, who was killed during World War II, but is the first since the Red Storm’s Marcus Hatten won in 2002. Harrison averaged 17.5 points per game and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 86.1 percent from the free throw line and 37.0 percent from three-point range as the Red Storm compiled a 20-13 record, tied for third in the Big East (10-8) and earned an NIT bid.

“This award is special to me for a few reasons,” Harrison said in a statement that cited Lt. Haggerty’s legacy and the long line of winners from St. John’s.

“D’Angelo has put in the work, and it paid dividends all season long,” Lavin said in the statement. “His performance on the court and leadership of the team have been outstanding and will serve as the catalyst for his senior season. Dee is most deserving.”

Manhattan’s Steve Masiello was named coach of the year, and Fordham guard Jon Severe was selected as rookie of the year.

Stony Brook sophomore forward Jameel Warney, who previously was named America East player of the year, also was named to the All-Met BWA first team after averaging 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and shooting 61.6 percent from the field, which ranked fifth nationally. Other first-teamers included Manhattan’s George Beamon of Roslyn, LIU’s Jason Brickman, Iona’s Sean Armand and Fuquan Edwin of Seton Hall.

St. John’s JaKarr Sampson, who announced his intention to enter the NBA draft, was named to the second team with Manhattan’s Rhamel Brown, Fordham’s Branden Frazier, Iona’s A.J. English and Army’s Kyle Wilson. Hofstra’s Zeke Upshaw, who averaged 19.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, made the third team along with Seton Hall’s Eugene Teague, Iona’s David Laury, FDU’s Sidney Sanders Jr. and Kadeem Jack and Myles Mack of Rutgers.