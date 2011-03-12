Devito, Crimi score five to lift Adelphi

Erica Devito and Devan Crimi scored five goals apiece as host Adelphi cruised to a 25-3 victory over Philadelphia in a women's lacrosse game yesterday.

Devito added three assists and Crimi had two. Claire Petersen added two goals and five assists, and Meg Brown had three goals. After Philadelphia cut Adelphi's lead to 2-1, the Panthers scored 14 straight goals to lead 16-1 with 3:55 left in the first half.

Adelphi outscored Philadelphia, 8-0, in the second half.