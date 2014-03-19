Dowling's Tyler Badamo finds new pitch

For the first time since he could remember, Tyler Badamo decided not to throw a baseball for nearly three months.

“From mid-August to about mid-December, I did everything as far as strength and conditioning goes, but I didn’t throw a ball at all,” said the Dowling College senior ace. “I gave my arm a break so I would be ready to go this season.”

It’s early, but it appears that was a good choice. Badamo, a former All-Long Island star at Mt. Sinai High School, is 1-1 with a 1.16 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched. He’s expected to start the East Coast conference opener when Dowling (9-6) hosts Molloy College (4-6) at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The right-hander, who was selected in a coaches poll as the ECC preseason pitcher of the year after winning the award last season, attributes much of his success to a newly found slider, a pitch he discovered shortly after he resumed throwing.

“When I came to college, I threw a fastball and a knuckle-curve that was good but not consistent,” Badamo said. “Last year I added a changeup and recently developed a slider that comes out of my hand as a fastball. It’s my go-to pitch right now.”