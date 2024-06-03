East Carolina takes offense to another level smashing Evansville 19-6 to force winner-take-all game

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Ryan McCrystal went 3 for 5 and drove in five runs, Dixon Williams and Joey Berini each had three hits and East Carolina beat Evansville 19-6 in the Greenville Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday night.

The Pirates (46-16) forced a winner-take-all game with Evansville to be played on Monday with the victor off to the super regionals.

Luke Nowak drove in four runs and Carter Cunningham and Jacob Starling each drove in three for ECU.

East Carolina scored in every inning but the fifth. With a 12-6 lead after eight the Pirates added another seven.

East Carolina recorded 19 hits. Since Evansville locked down the Pirates in a 4-1 win to start the regional, the Pirates have scored seven, 10 and 19 runs in front of their home crowd.

Mark Shallengerge, Kip Fougerousse and Harrison Taubert each homered for Evansville.