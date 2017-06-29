Eric Wolf named LIU Post men’s lacrosse coach

Baldwin native Eric Wolf was named men’s lacrosse coach at LIU Post, athletic director Debbie DeJong announced Thursday.

Wolf replaces John Jez, who led the Pioneers to two NCAA Division II titles in his 11 seasons. No reason was given for Jez’s departure.

“The university just wanted to go in a different direction,’’ DeJong said. “We won’t make a comment on personnel change.’’

East Coast Conference commissioner Robert Dranoff said the conference “does not get involved in personnel decisions on campuses.’’

Wolf, 32, was the offensive coordinator at Harvard and held the same position at Albany from 2011-2015. Wolf is also an assistant coach with the Israeli men’s national team.

“We are excited to name Eric Wolf as our head men’s lacrosse coach,’’ DeJong said in an earlier statement. “His passion for teaching the game is unrivaled. Eric has a strong commitment to a tradition of athletic success while holding his student-athletes to a high academic standing.’’

Jez, 47, was Post’s second-winningest coach with a career record of 129-41, behind Tom Postel’s 140-122. Jez also coached numerous academic all-Americans.

Jez, who lives in Westchester County, could not be reached for comment.