Massapequa Park native Ernie Olson, longtime lacrosse and football assistant coach, dies at 70

Ernest B. Olson made a lasting impact on the countless athletes he encountered throughout his career as a coach and mentor. He was a highly respected and cherished lacrosse and football coach for 37 years, as well as a record-setting All-American lacrosse player.

Olson, known to many as Ernie, died in his sleep from a heart attack at his Massapequa Park home New Year’s Eve, his brother, Pat said. He was 70.

“Everyone that met him loved him” said Pat Olson, 73, of Long Beach. “I’ve received so many calls, and every single one of them said there was no one who didn’t like Ernie. He was very outgoing, personable and an incredible coach.”

Ernie Olson was the current defensive coordinator and goalie coach for the Adelphi men's lacrosse team, a position he'd held since 2012. In 2013, he helped lead the Panthers to a 30-6 record and a semifinal appearance in the Division II tournament.

A standout at Nassau Community College, the 1974 graduate helped lead his team to two national junior college championships (1973, 1974) and scored 55 goals as a sophomore . He continued his success at Cortland State, scoring 13 goals during the 1975 NCAA Division II tournament — a record at the time — while leading his team to a national title and earning third-team All-American honors, his brother said.

“His knowledge of the game was unmatched,” said former Nassau CC teammate and close friend Robert Guido of Florida. “The kids respected him and he was a great teacher. When the kids know you care about them, they play for you, and that’s what they did.”

Olson began his lacrosse coaching career at Nassau CC, winning two national titles as an assistant. He also made stops at Garden City High School (1982-84), C.W. Post (1984-86), Hofstra (1987-88), and North Carolina (1988-89). While at North Carolina, Olson coached multiple All-American goalies and helped lead the program to two ACC championships. In 1991, he became the defensive coordinator at St. John’s University, a role he held until the lacrosse program was cut in 1996, his brother said.

Olson then returned to the high school ranks, also as an assistant. He helped guide Massapequa to three consecutive Nassau Class A titles (1999-2001). He later served as defensive coordinator at Molloy College, where he was part of the staff that won the 2005 Division II ECAC championship.

Olson also coached football, serving as an assistant at Nassau CC from 1977-1992 and at Massapequa High School from 2003-2005. He was the defensive coordinator at St. John's University from 1994-1998.

“The players loved him,” said former Nassau CC head football coach John Anselmo, 75, of Florida. “I’ve been coaching for 50 years, and I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about him — that says something. I can’t speak highly enough of how great of coach he was.”

Olson was inducted into the Long Island Metro Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame in 2014.

Born at Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre in 1954, Olson grew up in Massapequa Park. He graduated from Massapequa High School in 1972, where he was a star lacrosse and football player. He enjoyed fishing and was a beloved bartender at Sidekicks Restaurant in Massapequa Park, where he worked for almost a decade, his brother said.

In addition to his brother, Olson is survived by brother Timmy of Amityville, sisters Donna Olson of New Hampshire and Debbie Bernadini of Florida, and nine nieces and nephews. He was cremated, Pat Olson said.