Farmingdale State lacrosse keeps giving tradition alive

It’s a day that Sean Chamberlain has looked forward to every year for the last two decades.

On Wednesday morning, the Farmingdale State College Men's lacrosse team had its annual visit to the People’s Arc of Suffolk Saul and Elaine Seiff Educare Center, where players distribute holiday gifts to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The tradition started in 2003 when Chamberlain was on the Stony Brook lacrosse team under coach Lars Tiffany. Chamberlain continued the tradition with travel lacrosse team Team91, and when he became head coach of FSC in 2014, he wanted his players to have the same experience he once had.

“It means a lot to me,” Chamberlain said. “My mom was always into charity and she passed when I was in college, so I’ve tried to keep this tradition going.”

One by one, each student at the People's Arc of Suffolk got to meet Santa and get a present. For Chamberlain, it’s an experience that doesn’t get old.

“It’s instant joy,” he said. “To see the kids be happy, and those who work there be happy, it’s really rewarding and it means so much to me.”

But it’s just as impactful to the athletes as it is to Chamberlain. Seniors Michael Cassano of Plainview and Tyler Kollar of Bellport said they’re grateful to have been a part of this event for the last four years.

“This is something we look forward to every year,” Cassano said. “Giving back to these kids, it’s so special and something that touches us all.”

“It almost means more to us than it does to them,” Kollar said. “Seeing them so happy is a very special feeling for us and we're thankful to be a part of this”

Over the school year, the team participates in more than 10 community-service events, because for the Rams, the community is always a priority.

“There’s a certain aspect of leadership, timing and commitment,” Chamberlain said. “We’re very passionate about giving back and we always preach time management. Even though we’re in finals right now, and we’re getting ready for the season, how do you make this a priority in your hectic schedule.”

Melanie Macchia, the program coordinator of the People’s Arc of Suffolk, said the support Chamberlain and the FSC lacrosse team have provided over the years is something that is cherished greatly among the students and the staff.

“It means everything to us,” Machhia said. “Sean and his team have been doing this for years now, and every time they come, they’re phenomenal. The way they engage and play with these kids, it’s been a beautiful thing to see over the years.”

Twenty years down for Chamberlain, and both he and Macchia hope to continue the relationship between the People’s Arc of Suffolk and FSC for years to come.

“This tradition has become so important to us,” Macchia said. “I hope that as long as we’re around, we’ll keep doing this.”