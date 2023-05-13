Rob Varello's offensive output is almost record-breaking for Farmingdale State men's lacrosse

The Senior Day ceremony took place, and then the senior wearing No. 50 in the home white uniform went out and turned in one of the best offensive days in the history of Farmingdale State men’s lacrosse — again.

Rob Varello scored seven goals and assisted on three others to help fuel the Rams’ 18-11 win over Manhattanville back on April 22. The 10 points by the 6-1, 220-pound attackman from Smithtown matched the third-highest total in a single game for the D-III program.

“That was an amazing day,” said Varello, who had also posted 10 points against Mitchell the previous season. “It was awesome to have that done on Senior Day.”

It was an awesome final season for Varello. The Smithtown East grad finished with 43 goals, 19 assists and 62 points for a team that went 13-4 and bowed out in the Skyline Conference semis. He was named Tuesday as the Skyline’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year and made first-team all-conference.

“I think it went well,” Varello said. “Having to get the award at the end of the season was awesome. I was super excited about that.”

Varello didn’t play as a freshman, then scored 21 goals as a sophomore in 2020. He moved on to SUNY Cortland, but he transferred back to Farmingdale State before the 2022 season and scored 40 times.

His 104 career goals stand fourth on the Rams’ all-time list. He passed some credit to fellow captain Jake Wandle, a senior attackman from Rocky Point, lauding their “connection” on the field.

“I think I brought leadership and the ability just to learn … off of other guys and have other guys learn from me,” Varello said. “Playing with a guy like Terrence Haggerty for a year last year, who has a ton of college lacrosse experience, was huge and helped me learn a lot. I brought that into this year.”

Varello plans to finish his studies for his major in health promotion and wellness and graduate in December or next May. He ultimately wants to become a physical education teacher and a high school lacrosse coach on Long Island.