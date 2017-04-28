Hofstra and Stony Brook each have two Tewaaraton Award finalists

Two players each from Long Island’s two nationally ranked Division I college lacrosse teams are among the nominees for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award presented annually to the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States.

Attack Josh Byrne and goalie Jack Concannon of Hofstra and attack Kylie Ohlmiller and midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke of Stony Brook were among the 25 men and 25 women nominees announced Friday by the Tewaaraton Foundation.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups on May 11 and invited to the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award ceremony on June 1 in Washington, D.C..

Among the men’s nominees are attack Dylan Molloy of Brown (a St. Anthony’s graduate from Setauket), who won the 2016 Tewaaraton. Other Long Island men on the list are Justin Guterding (Garden City) and Jack Bruckner (Ward Melville) of Duke, Jake Froccaro (Port Washington) of Villanova and Nick Aponte (West Islip) of Penn State.

Long Island women on the list include Caroline Fitzgerald (Mount Sinai) of Florida, Cortney Fortunato (Northport) of Notre Dame and Nadine Hadnagy (Farmingdale) of Maryland.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Men’s Tewaaraton Award nominees

Nick Aponte, Penn State - Sr., Attack

Trevor Baptiste, Denver - Jr., Face-off

Jack Bruckner, Duke - Sr., Attack

Josh Byrne, Hofstra - Sr., Attack

Connor Cannizzaro, Denver - Sr., Attack

Jack Concannon, Hofstra - Jr., Goalie

Zach Currier, Princeton - Sr., Midfield

Connor Fields, Albany - Jr., Attack

Nick Fields, Johns Hopkins - Sr., Defense

Jake Froccaro, Villanova - Sr., Midfield

Justin Guterding, Duke - Jr., Attack

Colin Heacock, Maryland - Sr., Attack

Nick Mariano, Syracuse - Sr., Midfield

Dylan Molloy, Brown - Sr., Attack

Sergio Perkovic, Notre Dame - Sr., Midfield

Benny Pugh, Richmond - Sr., Goalie

Matt Rambo, Maryland - Sr., Attack

Ben Reeves, Yale - Jr., Attack

Sergio Salcido, Syracuse - Sr., Midfield

John Sexton, Notre Dame - Jr., Long Stick Midfield

Michael Sowers, Princeton - Fr., Attack

Patrick Spencer, Loyola - Soph., Attack

Joel Tinney, Johns Hopkins - Jr., Midfield

Zed Williams, Virginia - Sr., Attack

Jake Withers, Ohio State - Sr., Face-off

Women’s Tewaaraton Award nominees

Sam Apuzzo, Boston College - Soph., Attack

Sammi Burgess, Florida - Sr., Attack

Madison Carter, Penn State - Soph., Attack

Alex Condon, Penn - Jr., Midfield

Ellie DeGarmo, Princeton - Sr., Goalie

Riley Donahue, Syracuse - Jr., Attack

Erica Evans, Canisius - Jr., Midfield

Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida - Sr., Defense

Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame - Sr., Attack

Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland - Sr., Defense

Molly Hendrick, North Carolina - Sr., Attack

Olivia Hompe, Princeton - Sr., Attack

Darby Kiernan, Colorado - Jr., Attack

Steph Lazo, Penn State - Sr., Attack

Sarah Martin, Albany - Sr., Midfield

Marie McCool, North Carolina - Jr., Midfield

Michaela Michael, USC - Sr., Attack

Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook - Jr., Attack

Catie Smith, Cornell - Sr., Defense

Paige Soenksen, Colorado - Sr., Goalie

Mollie Stevens, Florida - Sr., Attack

Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland - Sr., Midfield

Megan Taylor, Maryland - Soph., Goalie

Dorrien Van Dyke, Stony Brook - Sr., Midfield

Megan Whittle, Maryland - Jr., Attack